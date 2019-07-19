Mexico will make the United States the transfer of the money drug Lord billionaire Shorty (PHOTO)

Mexican authorities intend to make the United States the transfer of funds under the court decision should pay the former leader of drug cartel “Sinaloa” Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed Shorty. We are talking about almost 13 billion dollars. That Mexico claims to be the “legacy” of a convicted drug dealer, said Thursday the President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador.

“I heard a lawyer [Guzman] was told that the confiscation of the property of justice is the case of Mexico and that the matter will be considered. I agree with that. He believes that in any case, all this property belongs to Mexico. I believe that the US will agree to transfer money to Mexico,” he said at a press conference that was broadcast on the social network Twitter.

We will remind,on Wednesday, the court in Brooklyn in USA sentenced a 62-year-old Mexican drug Lord Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed El Chapo (Shorty) to life in prison in addition to 30 years in prison. In addition, Gusman, according to the court, it would pay 12.6 billion dollars as compensation of damage. This is the amount American justice has estimated the income of the drug Lord from smuggling illegal substances in the United States. That is the money Andres Lopez Obrador and intends to return to Mexico. He said that the issue on his behalf will be the foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

In case of success the head of state is going to send the proceeds to the state program on poverty reduction. While Lopez Obrador has not ruled out that the material conditions of Shorty might be overrated. “It has been said that the man allegedly is among the richest in the world, but it is, as I understand it, was not true, but spread in political and advertising purposes. Everything should be studied,” – said the head of Latin American States.

In February of this year, the jury recognized Joaquin Guzman guilty on all charges, including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute drugs, use of firearms and conspiracy to money laundering from drug trafficking. At the same time the court held that the possibility of parole Guzman excluded.

In court it was proved that the cartel Shorty imported into the USA cocaine and other drugs for 25 years. His minions kidnapped, tortured and killed anyone who stood in the way of Guzman.

Joaquin Guzman founded the cartel “Sinaloa” in the 1980-ies. This criminal organization had a quarter of the total drug traffic in the US coming through Mexico. For many years, Guzman was one of the most wanted criminals in the world. And in 2009 he made the list of the richest inhabitants of the Earth according to Forbes. Shorty took the 701-th place with a fortune of $ 1 billion.

The first time Guzman was arrested in 1993 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but in 2001 he was hiding in the Laundry basket and escaped. Then he was caught again in February 2014. In July 2015, he escaped from the prison of special regime “Altiplano” through the underground tunnel length of 1.5 km. to Get to it was through a secret hole in the shower. The tunnel was so wide that it was possible to move the trolley with the bike. This device has saved the Guzman time in the escape.

During the investigation, testimony against Guzman and gave the people around him. It turned out that Shorty was drugged underage girls, and then subjected them to rape. The youngest victim was at the time 13 years. Guzman gave her the nickname “Vitamins” because they believed that sexual relations with young partners prolongs his life, told a Colombian drug dealer and former partner of El Chapo Alex Cifuentes.

One of the members of a rival cartel, Guzman was ordered to bring to the cemetery and buried alive. And the other Shorty was ordered to kill just because he didn’t shake his hand.

Over 10 years of criminal war of Mexican drug cartels claimed the lives of 100 thousand people.