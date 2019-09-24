Mi Mix Alpha: Xiaomi has introduced a smartphone, “wrapped” in screen (PHOTO)
Chinese company Xiaomi presented his presentation, the flagship Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha presented at the presentation on September 24. The flagship had a unique screen occupying of 180.6% of the area of the smartphone.
Thanks to such design in Chinese companies have been able to opt-in Alpha Mi Mix from the front camera as a selfie can be on the main camera.
According to the company, on the back panel can display the different auxiliary information.
The heart of the smartphone – processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. RAM in the flagship with 12 gigabytes. Support 5G also delivered.
The device supports fast charging and includes a battery of 4,050 mAh.
Price of the device — about $2 800 or 68 thousand UAH.
The company plans to launch it in limited production until the end of the year. The release date of the smartphone is not called.