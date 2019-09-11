Michael B Jordan lost Sendai in the fashion duel
There is nothing worse than to come to a fashion party in identical dresses. Luckily, Michael B. Jordan and Sendai this did not happen, although they chose the same suit for the release of this year. When fans were asked to decide what image they liked more, the star of “creed” immediately conceded defeat.
32-year-old Jordan wore a grey suit from Berluti in February of this year for the party organized by Vanity Fair. A 23-year-old Zendaya appeared in it at the event, Harper’s BAZAAR”s Icons. Stylist actress could not help but mention this coincidence and invited Instagram users to determine their favorite. While the review members chose the winner, Michael himself is behind Sendai:
She is out of the competition.
By the way, is not the only actress to win this year. Not so long ago the star of “spider-Man” received the award of Fashion Force award at the annual Media Media Awards The Daily Front Row. In addition, she has released a collection of fashionable clothing in collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger.
Jordan also continues to experiment with style and stand out on the red carpet. This weekend he presented his new film “Just blogs” at the film festival in Toronto, where he was joined by Jamie Foxx and brie Larson.