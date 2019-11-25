Michael Bloomberg said about joining the fight for the nomination of a presidential candidate: ‘We can’t afford four more years of recklessness trump’ (PHOTO)

Former new York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg enters the fray for the nomination as candidate for US presidents from Democratic party. “I’m running for President, to defeat Donald Trump to restore America,” he wrote on Twitter, reports TASS. “I’m running for President to dismiss Donald trump to restore America. We can’t afford four more years of recklessness and unethical actions of trump,” he added.

Bloomberg expressed confidence that he will help to win “a unique experience in business, governance and charitable activities”. Thus, until recently, the former mayor of new York said that the fight for the White house in 2020 is not intended.

On the website of the election headquarters of Bloomberg reported that his campaign will focus on issues concerning the economy, healthcare, immigration, education and prevention of cases of shooting in public places. 77-year-old billionaire stressed that in case of victory tramp on the elections of the United States “may never recover from the damage.”

– Entering the race, Bloomberg “will do whatever is necessary” to defeat the trump



Earlier, aides to Bloomberg have already submitted the documents to his candidacy was presented in the primary elections in several us States. According to the newspaper The New York Times, Bloomberg has already allocated about 35 million dollars to show campaign commercials in about 20 States. According to the newspaper, he is willing to spend on these needs much more than other politicians, seeking the nomination of the candidate in US presidents from Democrats.

Bloomberg Advisor Howard Wolfson on Saturday told reporters the Associated Press that the former mayor does not intend to accept donations for the campaign. “He never took political contributions. He did not intend to start doing it, ‘ said Wolfson. – You can’t buy”.

Wolfson reported that Bloomberg, in case of victory on elections will refuse the presidential salary. He will receive only one dollar a year.

Michael Bloomberg from 2002 to 2013, he occupied the post of mayor of new York. It is also known as a philanthropist and founder of the eponymous financial news Agency. The billionaire is considered one of the richest men in the United States. According to the latest estimates Forbes, his fortune exceeding 54 billion.

Bloomberg has long been a member of the Democratic party, however, before to announce his candidacy for mayor of new York in 2001 he registered as a Republican. In 2009, Bloomberg ran for a third term already as an independent politician. In October last year, he again registered as a Democrat.

59th U.S. presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020. The first meetings of party activists during the upcoming presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February, 2020.

The Democratic Convention will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Republicans will hold their Convention from 24 to 27 August 2020, in Charlotte (North Carolina).