Michael Bloomberg will spend $ 100 million on political advertising against trump (PHOTO)

Former new York mayor billionaire Michael Bloomberg is going to spend about $ 100 million on political advertising on the Internet that is defamatory of the President of Donald trump. About it as transfers TASS, on Friday told the newspaper the New York Times.

According to the publication, advertising is mainly “aimed at voters from the swing States”, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The allocation of an amount of funds on efforts to discredit trump’s “the indicator of financial power,” Bloomberg, stresses the newspaper.

“Bloomberg is the most suitable candidate in order to win trump”, – the newspaper quoted a political adviser to former mayor Howard Vulfson.

Currently in the presidential race from the Democrats, there are about 20 candidates. The Democratic Convention, which will nominate a candidate for President, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin).

According to a survey conducted by the research service of the Morning Consult , Bloomberg has the support of 4% of voters-Democrats, much less by the popularity of former Vice-President of the US Joseph Biden (31%), the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders (20%) and the Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren (18%).

In place of the candidate from the Republican party while claiming two trump and former Massachusetts Governor bill weld. 59th presidential elections will be held on 3 November 2020.

Bloomberg from 2002 to 2013, he occupied the post of mayor of new York. It is also known as a philanthropist and founder of the eponymous financial news Agency. According to the magazine Forbes, his fortune exceeding $ 52 billion.