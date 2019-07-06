Michael Colgrass, songwriter from Toronto, died at the age of 87 years (PHOTO)

Michael Colgrass, a famous composer from Toronto, awarded the Pulitzer prize for his work in 1978 Deja Vu, died on Tuesday from cancer.

Ulla Colgrass stated that he would not want people to be sad at his funeral, he’d like people to share the joy with each other, listening to his music.

Michael Colgrass was born in America, in Brookfield, Illinois, April 22, 1932. He fell in love with music as a child, thanks to the Chicago jazz scene.

He entered the University of Illinois, but was going to leave after training compared with their late night parties, says his wife. The teacher then told him that if he was so unhappy with their training, it would not have written the music yourself.

After he graduated, he moved to new York and became a freelance composer, earning a living of their game on Broadway and in clubs.

In 1974 he and his wife Ulla realized that this is not the place for the education of his son Neil, then they decided to move to Toronto after I saw the movie “60 minutes.”

Colgrass became known for his characteristic eccentric style of mixing jazz with classical motifs.

He wrote for orchestras of Toronto, Ottawa, Boston, Washington and San Francisco.

Its Deja Vu, for which he received the Pulitzer prize for outstanding musical piece was written for the Philharmonic society of new York.

But even when his fame reached an international level, in Canada, he never became famous as much as in the South of the border, says his wife.

“The irony is that in the US he is Superman and in Canada, Clark Kent,” laughs his wife.

He developed a special non-traditional system to help children develop a desire to write music using improvised characters. His master classes were held in Toronto and Nova Scotia.

He loved spending time teaching the children.

“Listen to his music and wish him Godspeed, wherever he was,” added his wife.