Michael Douglas’s son Dylan came to support Catherine Zeta-Jones in her hometown
Catherine Zeta-Jones received an honorary award Honorary Freedom of the city of Swansea, in the County of Wales.
Honorary Freedom award, which is awarded to the most distinguished natives of the city. This year Swansea is celebrating 50 years since then, as received a status of a city (it happened in 1969 in honor of receiving the son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales).
By the way, in September, Catherine Zeta-Jones and she celebrates the 50th anniversary. Awarding the actress will be held today at Brangwyn Hall. To support Catherine in the award came to her husband and son, Michael and Dylan Douglas. About Zeta-Jones said in Instagram, uploading a picture from their native lands. In addition, every time I come to Swansea, Michael Douglas plays Golf with his father and brother Catherine in the prestigious Langland Bay Golf Club. This visit was not an exception — the actor has seen in the field with the putter.