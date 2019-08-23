Michael Krug was not killed Ageev: new details have become known of the death of singer (video)
17 years later the murder of Tver known singer Michael Krug acquires new details. Recently, all of a sudden, serving a life sentence a former Hitman of the gang “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev has admitted that he killed a great performer.
However, the ex-editor of several of the Tver Newspapers, including “Evening Tver”, “Tver time” and “Tver rumors”, Galina Zhevnova do not agree with the confession of the prisoner. In addition, many believe that the wife of the murdered king chanson relates to the murder of Michael, said in a News investigation Fly.
“So many questions remain unanswered, but according to Genoway, Ageev could not be involved in the murder of Michael, as on the day of the attack, Alexander was in her house, but he for some reason takes the blame”, — stated in the material.
In addition, Alexander took over and other crimes after he was severely beaten. It is possible that in the murder of the singer Ageev admitted by order.
Recently in the network appeared the news that Irina Krug asked Michael’s mother to leave the house 20 minutes before the attack, but was refused. What she was trying to put the woman and does she actually knew that Michael would try to kill? According to its users, the widow just the same and there was a reason to “get rid” of the famous wife to get the property and money. In addition, during the attack Irina does not hurt, is unlikely to be the killer of the Circle began to leave alive someone who then would be able to recognize them.
In the Studio “Let them talk” Zhevnova made a shocking confession: according to her, Irina Krug not only was personally acquainted with Ageev, who now admits to killing Circle, but, apparently, he had a close relationship, once so tenderly hugged him. Galina herself hinted that a woman could be involved in the murder.
Also, after the death of Michael Circle, his wife was shown very inappropriate behavior at the funeral was completely peaceful, as they say, had fun, sang songs on stage — not quite like a grieving woman. However, all these facts only led to this conclusion, but does not indicate her guilt openly, according to the authors of the investigation.
