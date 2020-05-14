Michael Schumacher fans voted the most influential person in the history of Formula 1
Michael Schumacher
7-time world champion racing in the class of machines Formula 1, the most decorated driver in the history “Royal races” Michael Schumacher won the title of most powerful man in Formula 1 history series.
The fans voting was conducted on the official website of Formula 1.
In the final vote, the German rider who 2 their title was won driving a Benetton and 5, driving the car, “Ferrari”, beat former longtime owner of Formula 1, British businessman Bernie Ecclestone, 61% of respondents voted for “Noisy,” and 39% for Bernie.
Schumacher-the senior on the way to the finals was a 3-time world Champions Niki Lauda (56% to 44%) and Ayrton Senna (52 to 48), 5-times – Juan Manuel Fangio (72 to 28) and the legendary founder of the “Scuderia”, the “Commendatore” Enzo Ferrari (54 to 46).
“The grid,” Ecclestone was quieter Bernie alternately hosted the architect of the racing tracks of Hermann Tilke, the former owner of Brawn GP, the current sporting Director of the Formula 1 Ross Brawn, the popular commentator Murray Walker and former chief medical officer Formuly-1 Sid Watkins.
We will remind, at the moment the Formula 1 championship due to pandemic coronavirus is on a forced hiatus. It is assumed that the first race of the season 2020 will take place on 5 July in Austria.