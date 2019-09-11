Michael Schumacher regained consciousness, media
7-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, which from Monday is in a Paris hospital name Georges Pompidou, recovered consciousness, informs Le Parisien, citing a source from the Department of cardiovascular surgery.
“I care for Michael. And I can assure you that he is conscious,” said one of the nurses of the clinic.
Schumacher is undergoing treatment transplantation of stem cells according to the method of the French cardiac surgeon Phillip Menashe.
The clinic did not officially confirm the information on the receipt to them the German racer, the newspaper notes.
However, Le Parisien says that yesterday he was visited by the former boss of Ferrari in the years when Schumacher dominated the Formula 1 Jean Todt. The President of the FIA stayed with Michael for 45 minutes.
However, from the fact that Schumacher in the mind, it is impossible to make any conclusions about his condition.
Add that stem cells are the original cells of living animals and organisms of man. They are involved in tissue regeneration can be updated indefinitely and, thus, to repair damaged tissue and organs (muscle, bone, neurons, etc.).
At the same time, the scientific community, in this issue, expresses caution. However, many experts argue that no stem cell therapy today is not effective for regeneration of the nervous system. Trials conducted over 30 years, still did not succeed.
Recall that in December 2013, Schumacher suffered head injuries in a ski area of and from that time is in a coma.