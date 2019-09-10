Michael Schumacher was taken to a Paris clinic
On the eve of the European hospital Georges-Pompidou (the XV-th district of Paris), in the Department continuous monitoring of the division of cardiovascular surgery, was delivered to a patient. With this dark blue case around the stretcher covers his body and face.
According to Le Parisien, delivered with such a medical mystery patient is a 7-time world champion in the class of machines Formula 1 Michael Schumacher.
Michael Schumacher
The legendary German will be a course of treatment transplantation of stem cells according to the method of the French cardiac surgeon Phillip Menashe, says the publication.
Note that in the spring of last year, Michael has at least twice attended the clinic Georges-Pompidou – then he was taken by helicopter, and now brought by car.
This may serve as indirect confirmation that the patient’s condition has improved.
Recall, December 29, 2013, the then 44-year-old Schumacher, Sr. for his vacation in the Northern Alps in your Chalet in Meribel (Savoie).
A competitive skier, a German during one of the descents on hilly terrain suddenly loses his balance and hits his head on a rock.
Helmet saves his life, but can’t protect him from serious head injury.
A helicopter brings Michael to the hospital in Moutiers. In a coma, he will be transferred to the University hospital of Grenoble (isère), where he will undergo neurosurgical intervention.
Since then, Schumacher has not appeared in public, information about the state of his health is carefully concealed.
A few years ago, his family announced that Schumacher returned to his house in gland (Switzerland) to continue treatment.
The only person allowed access to Michael, and who know his true state of health, is President of the International automobile Federation (FIA) and former chef Michael at Scuderia Ferrari, Jean Todt.
The President of the FIA, spoke about the condition of Michael Schumacher.