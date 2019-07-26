Michael Shirvindt is not going to marry: became known the reason for the divorce of TV presenter
In Russia, TV presenter and producer Mikhail Shirvindt has filed a lawsuit of divorce with his wife, Tatyana Morozova. It is reported Agency city news “Moscow” with reference to press Secretary of Presnensky court of the capital the Lela Kokaya.
“In the global judicial area in Presnensky district on July 17 was the claim Michael Shirvindt to Tatyana Pavlovna Morozova on divorce of the spouses”, — said the Agency interlocutor.
In conversation with the Agency “Moscow” Shirvindt said that is not going to divide with his wife the property and is in a good relationship, while it did not comment on the details of the divorce.
Unexpected news about the divorce of TV presenter stunned many fans, but the artist assured in an interview to share Teleprogramma.pro that no sensation is not here.
He and wife decided to break up officially, just because this is the time, in reality, the couple broke up eight years ago, since then Tatiana has live not in Moscow.
The rumor that Shirvindt has decided to leave her for another woman, also have no relation to reality, to start a new family, a leading not intended.
“I’m getting a divorce not to marry, and to make my point in an old story”, — said Mikhail.
Ex-fiancee he has a great relationship. Shirvindt is not going to divide with his wife the property, the court will consider the divorce case of artist 1 Aug.
Recall that last year Michael Shirvindt celebrated its 60th anniversary. He was born in the family of people’s artist of Russia Alexander Shirvindt and architect Natalia Belousova. In 1981 he graduated from drama school named Shchukin and for eight years he worked in the theater “Satyricon” under the direction of Arkady Raikin. In 1989, the town withdrew from the acting profession and began producing films. He created paintings such as “Russian ragtime,” “Summer people” and others. In 1992, the producer began working on television leading the program “Lotto-Million”. From 1995 to 2005, he conducted the popular program “the Dog show. Me and my dog.” As a TV producer in town has produced a number of programs, including “Traveling naturalist”, “Live news”, “Plant life” and “hunters for the recipes.”
The first marriage of TV presenter Elena had a son Andrew, named in honor of actor Mironov, who became his godfather. Son Shirvindt not followed in the footsteps of star family and practice law.
The second wife of the artist was Tatiana Morozova, early in his career acting on the stage of the theater. Tired of dancing in the trio of Boris Moiseev, she went into journalism. In the second marriage the Shirvindt was born a daughter, Alexandra, who was educated critic.
The father of TV host — actor, Director and artistic Director of the Moscow academic theatre of satire Alexander Shirvindt — July 19, said the 85-th birthday.
