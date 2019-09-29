Michelle Andrade and T-Fest recorded a joint track
Michelle Andrade at the invitation of the T-Fest took part in recording a new track, PAPI, wich is already released.
T-Fest created a track in Latin American style, which Michelle added recitative in Spanish.
The artists worked on a single together, so it seamlessly combines a recognizable style of hit maker T-Fest and hot in nature Michelle Andrade – Ukrainian Bolivian origin.
Now joint track Michelle Andrade and T-Fest among the top five hottest tracks iTunes.