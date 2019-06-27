Michelle Andrade led a band of gangsters (video)
Michelle Andrade, who in the previous clip radically changed her image and became a blonde, bright presented a new work — a video for the first song from the new album, Ritmo Latino, which opened today on all digital platforms. Track Tranquila with the atmosphere of Latin American party takes viewers into the crime of the Latin district with its inhabitants, the rules and laws.
In the clip Michelle becomes a boss — cocky lady boss who knows how to stand up for themselves and their principles: it is good with weapons, dancing on the hood of a car and breaks a bottle on the head of the offender, not afraid to get involved in a bar fight. All the tricks she has learned from the professional stuntmen and took them out without backup.
“In the clip I — bold, independent and strong gangsta. And everyone knows how difficult kind of girl in the modern world and how much is expected of them, including the surrounding men. This is a hint guys, it’s time to take the initiative in their own hands and fight for your woman” — Michelle
Directors Maxim Shelkovnikov (MOZGI Production) and Denis Manoha was inspired by the style of the classics of Hollywood cinema — the mood of the movie “fast and furious”, “the place beyond the pines” and “Drive”. The main location was the art factory Platform. On the platform was driven vintage cars — the Volga lowrider and Ford Sagro, on the hood where Michelle was dancing.
The day of the premiere of the clip came the first great album Michelle Andrade titled Ritmo Latino.
