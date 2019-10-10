Michelle Andrade showed passion with the judge “s Tancu with a stars” (video)
Popular singer Michelle Andrade, surprising passionate dance with a judge of the show “Dances with stars z” Francisco Gomez at missing the final of the contest “Miss Ukraine”, has pleased fans with a new job. She released a video for the Ukrainian song “don’t know”.
Francisco became the hero who won the heart of the obstinate singer. In the video she sees only him, and all the fans were just shadows. In the clip, the lovebirds showed passion under the moon and heavy rain, the singer appeared in a seductive fiery images.
By the way, Gomez, who worked with Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and other world celebrities, was made by the choreographer in the video.
“This song and my appearance reflect what is happening in my soul. If you want to look me in the heart, just listen, look and you will understand, ‘” said Michelle.
Directors of the video are Maxim Shelkovnikov (MOZGI Production) and Denis Manoha, who had previously made for Michelle Andrade lyric-video Musica Corazon and clip Tranquila.
