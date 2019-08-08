Michelle Andrade was surprised by the spicy

| August 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

22-year-old singer Michelle Andrade, which is Mozgi Entertaiment, leads an active life in social networks. She is an idol for young fans and puts in his profile in Instagram are a lot of bright pictures. Some of them quite unusual, but the singer’s audience is so loyal to her work that is ready to accept even these small quirks.

Мишель Андраде удивила пикантным снимком

The other day on his Instagram Michelle Andrade published a new photo. One of them turned out very spicy. It 22-year-old singer zapchastina in an easy satin or silk shirt with a deep neckline.

“Write in the comments what is your favorite color”, — wrote under a photo artist.

Fans began to tell us about their favorite hues, and some to praise new photo Michelle: “Duzhe Garni”, “My love”, “a Perfect example of natural perfection”, “s*ski what we need”, “My sunshine, I love you.”

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.