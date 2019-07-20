Michelle Obama, gates and Trump: the published rating of people who are admired the world
Former first lady Michelle Obama took first place in the ranking of the women that I most admired in the world. A leader among men, as in the past year, is bill gates. In the best twenty hit as Donald and Melania trump.
The rating is annually Agency YouGov. Last year first place was taken by actress Angelina Jolie, who this year was in third after Obama and TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, writes Voice of America. The current first lady of the United States Melania trump took the 19th place ranking in this year she first appeared in the list.
The top five ranking of men who are most admired in the world, has not changed from last year. In the first place of a rating — the founder of Microsoft bill gates. Donald trump was ranked 14th, up two places during the year. 10 — Vladimir Putin, his rating fell by four points.
The top twenty men of the rankings are politicians, business people and athletes, the researchers noted.
Men:
1. Bill Gates Is 9.6
2. Barack Obama Is 9.2
3. Jackie Chan — 5,7
4. XI — 4,9
5. Jack MA To 4.9
6. Narendra Modi — 4,8 (+2)
7. Cristiano Ronaldo — 4,3 (+3)
8. The Dalai Lama — 4,2 (-1)
9. Lionel Messi — 3,8 (+2)
10. Vladimir Putin Is 3.7 (-4)
11. Warren Buffett — 3,3 (+1)
12. Amitabh Bachchan — 2,9 (-3)
13. Elon Musk Is 2.9 (+1)
14. Donald Trump Is 2.6 (+2)
15. Pope Francis — 2,4 (+1)
16. Shahrukh Khan — 2,2 (new)
17. Imran Khan — 1,9 (+3)
18. Salman Khan and 1.7 (new)
19. Recep Tayyip Erdogan — 1,5
20. Andy Lau — 1,5 (-2)
In the first twenty of a rating of the women that I most admired in the world — 12 are associated with the entertainment industry, though, according to the researchers, Actresses such as Emma Watson and Angelina Jolie, famous for its activities in the humanitarian sphere.
Women:
1. Michelle Obama Was 8.8 (+1)
2. Oprah Winfrey — 6,9 (+1)
3. Angelina Jolie — 6,8 (-2)
4. Queen Elizabeth II — 5,9
5. Emma Watson — 4,0 (+1)
6. Malala Yousafzai — 3,9 (+1)
7. Peng Liyuan — 3,9 (new)
8. Hillary Clinton — 3,6 (-3)
9. Tu Yu — 3,5 (new)
10. Taylor Swift — 3,3 (-1)
11. Madonna — 3,0 (-1)
12. Angela Merkel To 2.8 (-4)
13. Deepika Padukone Is An 2,8
14. Priyanka Chopra — 2,8 (-2)
15. Ellen DeGeneres — 2,7 (new)
16. Aishwarya Rai And 2.7 (-5)
17. Sushmita sen — 2,2 (new)
18. Theresa May — A 2.0 (-3)
19. Melania trump — 1,6 (new)
20. Yang Mi — 1,3 (-3)
Ranked, the authors surveyed more than 42,000 employees in 41 countries.