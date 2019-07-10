Michelle Yeo sent Lena heady in the movie “Powder milkshake”

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Actress Michelle Yeo sent his colleague on the shop floor Lena heady on the set of the action movie “Powder milkshake”. The corresponding video star of “Game of thrones” posted on the page in Instagram.

Мишель Йео послала Лину Хиди на съемках фильма "Пороховой молочный коктейль"

For a short video of Lina Hidi with enthusiasm suitable to the trailer, which he leaves her partner on the film “Powder milkshake” Michelle Yeo. The greeting of the actress last rudely sends her to hell. Thus, under the post in the social network star of “Game of thrones” noted that so much loves his colleague, that it is even “hate”.

Yet is known about the film is that he tells the story of two killers, whom are mother and daughter. The role of a mother went to Lina Hidi, while her cousin on the screen play Karen Gillan. The ribbon is Director Navot Papouchado, but a premiere date has not yet been disclosed.

“The latest news”

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.