Michelle Yeo sent Lena heady in the movie “Powder milkshake”
Actress Michelle Yeo sent his colleague on the shop floor Lena heady on the set of the action movie “Powder milkshake”. The corresponding video star of “Game of thrones” posted on the page in Instagram.
For a short video of Lina Hidi with enthusiasm suitable to the trailer, which he leaves her partner on the film “Powder milkshake” Michelle Yeo. The greeting of the actress last rudely sends her to hell. Thus, under the post in the social network star of “Game of thrones” noted that so much loves his colleague, that it is even “hate”.
Yet is known about the film is that he tells the story of two killers, whom are mother and daughter. The role of a mother went to Lina Hidi, while her cousin on the screen play Karen Gillan. The ribbon is Director Navot Papouchado, but a premiere date has not yet been disclosed.