Mick Jagger mocked trump because of the words about airports in the 18th century
Previously, trump said that in the 18th century American army “stormed the airports.”
The legendary musician Mick Jagger was suspended for some time, the concert of his British rock group “the rolling stones” in the state of Massachusetts and said he hopes that everyone will have a great weekend 4th of July — and added that the Fourth of July has always been a “moving feast for us Brits”, writes the magazine Rolling Stone.
“In fact, the President has proposed a very good idea in his speech the night before. He said, “If only the British had held on to the airports, things could have turned out differently,” said Jagger on the concert, commenting on trump’s words that “the American army stormed the airports in the XVIII century”.
The legendary band “rolling stones” there in 1962 and remained popular all time of its existence. Albums out millions of copies. During the existence the group has sold over 200 million albums worldwide.
During the celebration of independence Day in Washington, D.C., trump said, “the Continental army survived a brutal winter at valley Forge, found fame on the waters of the Delaware and victory at Yorktown and Cornwall. Our army controlled the air, held the fortress, stormed airports, did everything I was supposed to do”.