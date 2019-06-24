Mick Jagger opened the concert tour after heart surgery

The permanent leader of the band The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, to whom three months ago did heart surgery, and his team began a concert tour, postponed because of the planned operation.

Мик Джаггер открыл концертный тур после операции на сердце

According to the Guardian, the group’s concert recently took place in Chicago at the famous Soldier Field stadium. The performance was held in the framework of the European and North American tour called the No Filter Tour.

As stated in the story TSN, 75-year-old Jagger during the performance looked pretty “healthy and vibrant” look and as always was actively jumping and dancing on stage.

During the performance, Jagger addressed the audience, noting that he was glad to return to the stage.

As part of a tour group will give 17 concerts in 15 U.S. and canadian cities.

