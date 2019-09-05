Mickey Rourke is unrecognizable because of a failed plastic surgery
September 2, Mickey Rourke appeared on the air talk show “Good morning Britain”, using the video feed from his house, and immediately threw fans a real shock. On the channel’s website and Twitter immediately began to receive the panic message, in which the audience shared their shock and admitted that they knew the idol. They compared it with the tranny and with the old Auntie. Someone even I could not watch the issue to the end.
In fact, to know the former Hollywood pretty boy pretty hard. As you know, throughout my career as a professional boxer Rourke many times received facial injuries: he broke his nose and cheekbones. He started to do plastic surgery in 2008 and since then does not stop, which often makes the list of the so-called victims of cosmetology. Now his nose is completely unrecognizable, and his face was swollen due to the large number of fillers.
Alarmed fans and the fact that the 66-year-old actor during a talk show was quite inadequate: he forgot about the existence of her new movie “Night shift”, and then at random he began to tell about the decline of his career. Some fans even decided that Mickey Rourke mental illness.
Rourke is most famous for her roles in such films as “9 1/2 weeks” and “angel Heart”. He even managed to visit a villain in kynoselen Marvel, playing the main antagonist in “Iron man 2”. The announced projects have Rourke somewhat, but a theatrical rental none of them is likely to get in the last time an actor starred in a low budget movie going straight to DVD and digital release.