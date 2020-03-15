Mickle inflicted Shakhtar’s second defeat in the championship of Ukraine (video)

March 15, 2020 | Sport

Михайличенко нанес "Шахтеру" второе поражение в чемпионате Украины (видео)

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko

In the first round of the second stage of Ukrainian Premier League “Zorya” Luhansk in Zaporizhia on “Slavutych-Arena” took Donetsk “Shakhtar” and unexpectedly won a victory – 1:0.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 84th minute.

After the Luhansk corner kick, the ball bounced on the 11-meter mark, and the run defender owners Bogdan mykhaylichenko gun blow drove the ball under the crossbar.

After this victory “dawn” again came in second place in the standings, 1 point ahead of Dinamo, which is at this time taking another candidate to participate in the Champions League – Chernigov “Desna”.

Of this match will depend – whether there will be in the fight for the vacant place in the Euro elite triumvirate or the duumvirate.

