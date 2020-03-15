Mickle inflicted Shakhtar’s second defeat in the championship of Ukraine (video)
Bogdan Mykhaylichenko
In the first round of the second stage of Ukrainian Premier League “Zorya” Luhansk in Zaporizhia on “Slavutych-Arena” took Donetsk “Shakhtar” and unexpectedly won a victory – 1:0.
The only goal of the match was scored in the 84th minute.
After the Luhansk corner kick, the ball bounced on the 11-meter mark, and the run defender owners Bogdan mykhaylichenko gun blow drove the ball under the crossbar.
After this victory “dawn” again came in second place in the standings, 1 point ahead of Dinamo, which is at this time taking another candidate to participate in the Champions League – Chernigov “Desna”.
Of this match will depend – whether there will be in the fight for the vacant place in the Euro elite triumvirate or the duumvirate.