Mickle will lose two of his assistants for the matches of the Ukrainian Premier League
Alexei Mikhailichenko and Vadim Yevtushenko
The Ministry of health of Ukraine (MOH) and Ukrainian Association football (UAF) had previously agreed on the resumption of the championship on may 30.
However, the Ministry has put a number of restrictions. In particular, in the seventh paragraph of the resolution says that the stadium can be no more than 200 people from 18 to 60 years.
Thus, two coach of Kiev “Dynamo” fall under these restrictions. Is assistant head coach Vadim Yevtushenko (62) and goalkeeping coach Mikhail Mikhailov (60 years). Earlier it was reported that under the age limit got the Surkis brothers.
In General, the list of officials of Dynamo, which will not be allowed to be in the stadium during matches is quite extensive.
Recall, the restart of the Premier League already scheduled for the day after tomorrow.
“Dinamo” will hold the match on may 31 at the NSC “Olympic” against “Shakhtar”.