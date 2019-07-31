Microbikini and maximum open the body: the most blatant trend of summer 2019
Microbikini or “naked swimwear”, is one of the main and the most outspoken trends in beach fashion in this season, which proves that there is no limit not only perfection, but also the degree of bare.
Microbikini won the hearts of fashionistas beach in 2019, writes eg.ru.
And despite the fact that until the end of summer left, every girl still has a chance to try on this superaccreting outfit.
The main sign of microbikini — not color and not the style and a minimum of fabric. Works here the Golden rule: the less, the better. Ideally, instead of a bathing suit you should be thin straps.
And cups needs to create the impression that they are small by at least a few sizes.
Characteristically, the “micro” can be not only separate, but also one piece swimsuits. Of course, in the usual sense swimsuit separate differs from the more closed, which is why it is much easier to swim and professional water sports.
But the modern fashion of microbikini even managed one piece swimsuits to make the most open.
Surprisingly, and to cover microbikini on the beach designers does not offer. In addition to these also did not hide tunics and capes, made of a transparent material or fishing nets.
