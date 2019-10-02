Microsoft broke Windows 10 fresh update
The latest update of Windows 10 was released on 26 September and, as we have become accustomed, brought a number of fresh errors and bugs, including a muted sound in games.
After it was released the cumulative update number KB4517211, whose task was the correction of existing errors. However, users who installed the update, now began to complain about problems with printers.
Most errors for printers of HP, but there are models from other manufacturers. Apparently, the problem is massive, because on the forums there is a lot of information about it.
It is noted that Microsoft is already aware of the problem and working on a fix. Let’s hope the fix is nothing more to break.