Microsoft has received from the Pentagon military contract by $10 billion at the JEDI. Amazon is not happy and blames the administration trump (PHOTO)

The Pentagon announced the winner of the $ 10 billion dollar company Microsoft.

The transaction concerns the provision of defense Department of services in the field of remote computing, namely, cloud infrastructure, data storage Joint Defense Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure (JEDI) for US Department of defense.

“Microsoft gets a contract worth $10 billion over 10 years if all work will be performed,” – said in a statement posted on the website of the military Department.

For this deal, fought many large companies. In particular, Amazon, IBM, and Oracle. Google in 2018, announced the decision to withdraw from this tender.

According to Reuters, a defeat in this tender Corporation Amazon occurred against the backdrop of difficult relations between the head of the company Jeff Bezos and the President of the United States Donald trump.

The statement of the official representative of Amazon drew Herdener said that the company discouraged this decision of the Pentagon, because it is “Amazon Web Services is the clear leader in cloud computing”. The result of the tender would be different if it was based on a detailed analysis of the compared sentences, quoted a representative of the Amazon newspaper The New York Times.

The newspaper reminds that the Amazon was considered the undisputed favorite in this military tender. But the US President Donald trump has repeatedly spoke negatively about the head of the Corporation Jeff Bezosa and said that Monoborony is to provide this contract to any other company except Amazon.

Recall that in January 2019, Microsoft entered into a contract with the U.S. Department of defense in the amount of $1.76 billion the agreement provides for the supply of the Pentagon enterprise services in the next five years (until January of 2024).