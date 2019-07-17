Microsoft will remove the Board and card games from Windows
Microsoft continues to encourage users to move to Windows 10.
This time the software giant has decided to close part of the built-in OS games for users of the operating systems Windows 7 and older operating systems.
We are talking about games Backgammon, Checkers, Hearts, Reversi, Spades and MSN Go, that is everything we loved or still love to play on their computers.
The first game will cease to function on the operating systems Windows XP and Windows ME. It will happen July 31, 2019. As for Windows 7, users will be able to play these games until January 22, 2020.
Seems strange that Microsoft doesn’t shut down access to these games for users of older operating systems even earlier, because support for Windows XP and ME has been discontinued a few years ago.
Source: https://ilenta.com/news/mac-windows/news_25474.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
© www.iLenta.com