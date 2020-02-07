Midfielder “Dynamo” moved in Paraguayan club

February 7, 2020

Хавбек "Динамо" перешел в парагвайский клуб

Derlis Gonzalez

Winger “Dynamo” derlis Gonzalez moved from Kiev club Olimpia (Asuncion), the press service of the 44-times Champions of Paraguay.

Details of the transfer is unknown, however earlier it was reported that over 50% of the rights, the Ukrainian club will receive 5 million dollars., a contractual agreement is concluded for 5 years.

Recall that in “the Dynamo” Gonzalez moved in the summer of 2015 of the Swiss “Basel”. 25-year-old player of the national team of Paraguay was held for the “white-blue” 85 games, his 12 goals and 15 assists.

Last year and a half Derlis on loan he played for the Brazilian “Santos”.

