Midfielder “Dynamo” moved in Paraguayan club
February 7, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Derlis Gonzalez
Winger “Dynamo” derlis Gonzalez moved from Kiev club Olimpia (Asuncion), the press service of the 44-times Champions of Paraguay.
Details of the transfer is unknown, however earlier it was reported that over 50% of the rights, the Ukrainian club will receive 5 million dollars., a contractual agreement is concluded for 5 years.
Recall that in “the Dynamo” Gonzalez moved in the summer of 2015 of the Swiss “Basel”. 25-year-old player of the national team of Paraguay was held for the “white-blue” 85 games, his 12 goals and 15 assists.
Last year and a half Derlis on loan he played for the Brazilian “Santos”.