Midfielder “Manchester city” became the “king” of the English Premier League in assists
January 22, 2020
Kevin De Bruyne
In the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League champion – Manchester city won the hard-fought victory over Sheffield United – 1:0.
The only goal in the match held Sergio Aguero.
Assist in the Argentine legionary of “citizens”did Kevin De bruyne is already the 15th assist of the Belgian this season.
Thereby, the midfielder “Manchester city” set a record for the Premier League De bruyne became the first player in League history that pays at least 15 assists in three seasons in a row.
Last season Kevin made 16 assists, and the year before 18. We add that the match “Bramall lane” for the first time in the championship after his injury came at the start of “townspeople” Alexander Zinchenko.