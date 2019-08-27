Midfielder of the national team of Uruguay scored a wonder-goal kick (video)

Georgiana De Arrascaeta
In the 16th round of the Brazilian championship Flamengo on the road defeated “Searu” 3:0.

The ornament of the match was the goal by midfielder of the national team of Uruguay Georgiana De Arrascaeta.

In stoppage second half time 25-year-old Uruguayan in the high jump struck through from the line of the penalty area. On account of De Arrascaeta in 9 League games – 7 goals and 6 assists.

Flamengo with 33 points leads the standings, “Ceara” has 13 points less and takes 13-th place.

