Midfielder of the national team of Uruguay scored a wonder-goal kick (video)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Georgiana De Arrascaeta
In the 16th round of the Brazilian championship Flamengo on the road defeated “Searu” 3:0.
The ornament of the match was the goal by midfielder of the national team of Uruguay Georgiana De Arrascaeta.
In stoppage second half time 25-year-old Uruguayan in the high jump struck through from the line of the penalty area. On account of De Arrascaeta in 9 League games – 7 goals and 6 assists.
Flamengo with 33 points leads the standings, “Ceara” has 13 points less and takes 13-th place.