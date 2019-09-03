Might get lucky: Milovanov predicts the reduction of tariffs
The Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine Tymofiy mylovanov live freedom of speech explained how utility tariffs for the population can be reduced without administrative intervention of the Cabinet in their formation.
Now concultura market is such that you might get lucky. It will be so that reduction in the tariffs. If it is not, tomorrow will be a crisis, and we’re not ready, we’re going to talk about targeted support for those who need it. Rich people should pay the real cost, the people who should be supported, will be supported.
You need to improve the energy efficiency, i.e., reduce demand, increase production, that is, the proposal, and try to make the market as efficient as possible. There is always only three tools.