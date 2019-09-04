Mike Pence Was Like Guest Who ‘S*** On The New Carpet’ In Visit To Ireland, Irish Newspaper Columnist Says
Irish political experts did not appreciate the United States vice president’s endorsement of Brexit.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (l) and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (r).
But a “no deal” or “hard” Brexit of the type advocated by Johnson would again create a protected border between the two Irish countries, a development that could lead to a return of Northern Ireland’s violent “troubles,” as The Irish Times has reported.
Reestablishing a “hard” Ireland-Northern Ireland border is adamantly opposed by the government of Ireland. But according to The Irish Times columnist, Pence “delivered a very strong endorsement of Boris Johnson and Brexit,” adding that Pence made it “clear he was channeling His Master’s Voice. Trump is a fan of Brexit and of Boris.”
After Pence’s call for Ireland and the EU to negotiate with the U.K. “in good faith” over Brexit, Lord asked what Pence believes the EU “has been doing for the last three years” other than “negotiating in good faith.”
Lord was not a lone voice in attacking Pence’s visit to Ireland. Irish Examiner political editor Daniel McConnell accused Pence of “trying to humiliate” Ireland with his unqualified endorsement of Brexit and Johnson, who announced that he will visit the Ireland capital of Dublin next week.
Noting that Pence’s statement backing Johnson and Brexit came immediately after Varadkar had requested Pence bring Trump a message that a no-deal Brexit would be “disastrous” for Ireland, McConnell wrote of Pence, “How dare he? The cheek of him coming here, eating our food, clogging up our roads and then having the nerve to humiliate his hosts.”