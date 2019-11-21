Mike Pompeo wants to leave the post of Secretary of state as soon as possible
Wednesday, November 20, the American Time magazine reported that U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo wants as soon as possible to write this post. On this edition reported simultaneously by three sources in the higher circles of the Republican party. They asked to remain anonymous. The log indicates only, without naming names, that one of these politicians served in the administration of President Donald trump, the second and today is a member, and the third at different times held high positions in Washington.
These people claim that Pompeo had previously made it clear that he doesn’t want to stay at the head of the State Department. He intended to quietly resign in the spring, taking advantage of the beginning of the election campaign. Pompeo thought to compete for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Kansas.
Now, however, he was not averse to speed up his departure from the state Department. Pushing him to do so, public hearings in Congress under the impeachment of the President. Pompeo understands that, on the one hand, the testimony of the witnesses hit on his reputation as politician and statesman, and on the other hand, spoil his relationship with trump. The President has made no secret of his irritation. He doesn’t understand why Pompeo may not forbid his subordinates to speak to Congress. Especially angry trump charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor. Its nominee was offered personally by Pompeo after the sudden resignation of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The President now considers the choice of the Secretary of state is a big mistake.
It is not yet clear, and discussed whether even the head of the Department of state its intentions with trump. But Pompeo knows the longer he stays as Secretary of state, the more illusive it becomes a chance of winning the election of Senator in Kansas. While potential opponents had not really dangerous. However, the voters in this state are not fools. Kansas is a major breadbasket of the United States. Here is grown the main crop of wheat. The farmers have closely followed trade wars between the United States and China. Beijing promised to buy American agricultural products annually by not less than $ 50 billion, however, due to the administration’s policies trump does not. And in Kansas blame not only the President but also Secretary of state Pompeo.
Toutorial that the head of the state Department, and the financial support of his future career. He has developed a trust relationship with Charles and David Koch, the wealthiest US citizens. David died on 23 August on 80-m to year of life. But Charles continues to do business. His fortune is estimated today at 42.8 billion dollars. Koch occupies the 18th place in the list of the richest people in the world by Forbes magazine.
The U.S. state Department declined to comment on this publication officially. One of the members of the inner circle Pompeo said Time the following: “the Secretary of state is focused exclusively on the implementation of the foreign policy goals of the President of trump and its mission to the American people. Anyone who says otherwise is wrong”.
We will remind, in administration of the tramp since he came to power on 20 January 2017, there is an unprecedented for the U.S. the turnover. High-profile resignations happen all the time. Mike Pompeo to win trump the election in November 2016, was a member of the house of representatives from Kansas. He knows the state and therefore hoped to win there in the upcoming elections in the Senate. As President, trump Pompeo was appointed Director of the CIA. It occurred on 23 January 2017. At the end of March 2018, the President dismissed Secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Almost a month trump was looking for a new head of the state Department and stopped at the candidate Pompeo. Mike took up the new post April 26, 2018.
