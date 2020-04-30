Mike Tyson admitted that he beat up seven prostitutes under cocaine
Mike Tyson
The legendary boxer, the former absolute world champion in a super heavyweight Mike Tyson said, how can drive drug use. The athlete remembered the case from the life when he is so out of control that beat the 7 women.
“I was lying on the bed in the hotel. Always tried to make sure not to be alone. Next must be either a prostitute or a dog.
Lie in the room with me 7 women, morphine, cocaine, pills for potency, marijuana, cognac. The lowest point in my life. I covered the paranoia, I thought that these women want to Rob me.
I started to beat them. Everything was as in the dark, but I had a goal. I didn’t want to give them a piece of their soul. This is the devil, and he won.
I drove everyone away. Lay not closing his eyes, sweating. Very glad I survived. Since I do not use cocaine” – quoted Tyson The Sun.