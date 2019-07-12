Mike Tyson estimated the chances of McGregor in revenge with Habib
Former undisputed champion in the heavyweight American boxer Mike Tyson has spoken about a possible battle-revenge in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) between world champion in the lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (27 wins, no defeats) and Irishman Conor McGregor (21 wins, 4 losses).
“I think McGregor is a genius promo. Habib defeated him, right? But again they want to fight! The public wants to see their second match. Nevertheless, McGregor can’t beat Habib, he will never overcome. While people are still willing to pay to see this fight. Nurmagomedov makes a lot of money, if he wins the guy he can win. To him this battle is more profitable than any other equal opponent. So why not fight with McGregor at least 10 times? People are willing to pay for it at least 10 times. Now everything comes down to marketing. McGregor is a genius in this business and he can’t take that away, “shared Tyson his thoughts with a Low Kick MMA website.
Recall that Khabib Nurmagomedov, the period of Ineligibility is fight after fight with McGregor in October last year expired on July 6, signed a new contract with the UFC. While the fighter is already thinking about the imminent end of his career, and his Manager said about the Dagestani desire to leave the sport at around 30 wins.
