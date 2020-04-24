Mike Tyson has announced that it is preparing to carry out some fights
Mike Tyson
Latest absolute world champion in a super heavyweight American boxer Mike Tyson in an interview with rap artist T. I. has shared about what he’s trying to occupy himself during the isolation.
In particular, the Boxing legend told that the quarantine started serious training and is planning to hold a few exhibition bouts.
“I have a week working and training on the feet. What can I say, it’s hard to restore conditions: all the muscles are clogged, the body aches from working on the feet.
Yes, I’m exercising, trying to get back in the ring, and I think that, again, to hold some exhibition match or something” – quoted the 53-year-old Mike fightnews.info.
“I go to the gym to get in shape and spend a few exhibition bouts in the charity event.
I interested in such events, where you can raise funds to assist the homeless and all sorts of mazafaker affected by drugs, such as I,” said the American.
Recall the last time Mike went to the ring in June 2005. After his retirement he participated in several television projects, in particular, on the Animal Planet channel went out of his program about pigeons.
Previously, Tyson began to cry live for life outside of Boxing.