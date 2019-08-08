Mike Tyson has told how he cheated the doping commissioners

The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Mike Tyson told how he managed to fool the doping officers.

He admitted that he used for testing, not my urine.

“At first, I used the urine of your wife, – quotes one of the most recognizable boxers in the history of the “Sport-Express”. Once she told me: “When the results become known, they will tell you that you’re pregnant”. So I thought it best to use the urine of their children. As I eluded observation of doping officers? It’s simple. Most men feel uncomfortable when you show them your penis. So when I passed the tests, they are often turned away,” said 53-year-old Tyson.

Recall that the doping test of the player showed the presence of pregnancy.

