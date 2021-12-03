Mike Tyson's adoptive mother was a Ukrainian: how an immigrant raised a boxing legend
Ukrainian woman Kamilla Evashchuk was born in Ternopil region, emigrated to the USA with her parents, and eventually became a mother for a sports star, legendary, scandalous Mike Tyson. How it happened was told by the Ukrainky edition.
Her parents are Ignat and Nastya Ivaschuk ( Evashchuki) emigrated to the United States before World War II and later changed their surname to a more familiar one for those regions – Ewald.
Already an adult, Camilla met the famous New York boxing coach Cas D'Amato. He took guys from disadvantaged families and made every effort to make them not only high-ranking boxers, but also worthy people.
But the showdown with the mafia forced the coach to leave New York, so he moved farther – 160 km away to Camilla's house. By the way, in the Victorian style with 14 rooms. Nobody knows how he got to the daughter of immigrants, but it is known that D & # 8217; Amato housed the best boxers here, and the trainer arranged the boxing gym in the attic of the police station.
Mike Tyson got into the hands of a coach at 13, straight out of a juvenile delinquent school. The young man practiced well with his fists and after the first sparring he heard: “If you listen to me, I will make you the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.”
Strictly but loving second mom
Outside of training, where D'Amato was in charge, Camilla was engaged in young boxers. The Ukrainian woman kept discipline, introducing clear rules and responsibilities for each resident in the house.
Mike Tyson was in charge of garbage disposal and he really did not like to do it. In the first year, he fled from D'Amato three times.
However, Camilla Ewald was not at all tough in her attitude towards the children: she taught them to read and write, use cutlery, always treated them to something tasty, took care of them and listened to all the problems. She helped Tyson build a cage for pigeons, near which the guy spent all his free time from training, he loved these birds very much.
Already in 1981, Camilla Ewald and Cas D'Amato decided to adopt 15 -year-old future legend. Mike's own mother did not have the time and opportunity to raise a boyfriend, so she did not mind, and his father left the family long ago.
After the death of his biological mother, Tyson asked permission to call Camilla a mother – and, of course, she agreed.
The most dear woman in the world
It was Camilla who saw the triumph of her son, and Cas D'Amato died of rare pneumonia a year before Tyson's first victory, never seeing how he becomes a champion.
And the Ukrainian was next to Mike during the championship, ups and downs, and in difficult times of imprisonment, charges of rape, divorce, drug use and depression. Like a real mother, she always protected him: “You treat him like he is a machine, and not a man with a soul.” And when the whole world was against Tyson, his room in Camilla Ewald's house was always waiting for him, where he could come even in the middle of the night.
When the athlete started his own family, Camilla also became a wonderful grandmother for his children: Mike often brought babies to her. Camilla Ewald died at the age of 96. Tyson could not restrain his emotions and emphasized that it was thanks to this beautiful woman that he was able to feel motherly love, support, care and blessing.