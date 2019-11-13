Mikhail Shufutinsky has told when to expect his wedding
Lost in 2015 wife Margarita chansonnier Michael Shufutinsky has commented on recent rumours about his alleged impending marriage to a dancer from a private ballet. Such conversations appeared after the singer was recently spotted at an event in the company Svetlana Urazova who is younger than his 22 years.
After the death of his wife, the singer almost doesn’t comment on personal life, while 71-year-old singer has something to tell the public, writes “Interlocutor”.
Journalists suggest that the wedding anybody could become one of the biggest events in show business.
Unfortunately, the singer admits he is not yet ready for marriage. Singer said that he would marry only when you find the right woman he would be a great fit.
“When I’m a worthy woman will choose where I will go, there will be a wedding. But this doesn’t concern you”,said Michael in an interview.
From the comment-writers, the journalists concluded that Svetlana seems to be — not the woman, close to where anybody wants to live the rest of your life. He’s even talking about the affair with her, refuses. “I have all my life girl,” he says. It is unlikely that his beloved was pleased to hear that. Although, perhaps in this way, Michael is trying to protect her from unnecessary media attention.
In addition, the publication noted that thinking about the wedding could not push changes in the appearance of the singer: for the last time, he lost more than 30 pounds.
