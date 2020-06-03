Mikhailichenko Dynamo can replace the Turkish specialist, media
Erol Bulut
Promising 45-year-old Turkish coach Erol Bulut maybe next season to lead Kiev “Dynamo”, writes the Turkish newspaper Fotospor.
It is noted that in the nomination of Erroll interested in Fenerbahce. However, if you are in Istanbul don’t hurry, you mentor will intercept “one of the most revered clubs in Europe”, which is called “Dynamo”.
Having insider information the publication reports that the designation of Bulut, the President of “Dynamo” Igor Surkis has suggested the club’s sporting Director Vladimir Bessonov.
Advantage Bulut is the knowledge of language, because Erol from 2007 to 2009 he played for Metalurh Donetsk.
Erol himself, whose contract “Alanyaspor” expires at the end of the season, confirmed that he has offers at home and abroad, and he will seriously consider future proposals.
Independent coaching career began Bulut in 2017, leading the “Yeni Malatyaspor” and in two years brought modest club in the European competitions.
This season was to work with “Alanyaspor”, which reached the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup (won the first semi-finals Antalyaspor), and in the championship the team lost chances to remain in the European zone, keeping 6th place.
Recall that in the championship of Ukraine “Dynamo” has fallen on 4-e a place, conceding to the leader “Shakhtar” lots of 16 points.