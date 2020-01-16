Mikhailyuk broke its own record for points per match in the NBA (video)

January 16, 2020

Михайлюк побил собственный рекорд по набранным очкам за поединок в НБА (видео)

Sviatoslav mykhailiuk (left)

Effective attacking defender Svyatoslav Mikhailuk helped “Detroit pistons” to win (116:103) against “Boston Celtics” in the away match of the regular championship of NBA.

Ukrainian basketball player spent on the pitch a little more than 29 minutes, during which he managed to score 21 points, make one selection and give five assists.

Thus, Svyatoslav set a personal record for points in the League.

Detroit occupies the third place in the standings Eastern conference.

