Mikhailyuk broke its own record for points per match in the NBA (video)
January 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Sviatoslav mykhailiuk (left)
Effective attacking defender Svyatoslav Mikhailuk helped “Detroit pistons” to win (116:103) against “Boston Celtics” in the away match of the regular championship of NBA.
Ukrainian basketball player spent on the pitch a little more than 29 minutes, during which he managed to score 21 points, make one selection and give five assists.
Thus, Svyatoslav set a personal record for points in the League.
Detroit occupies the third place in the standings Eastern conference.