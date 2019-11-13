Mikhalkov attacked Sobchak from the hearse
Long-time “friend” Ksenia Sobchak, recently released a revealing new interview with Andrei Malakhov, the Director Nikita Mikhalkov gave her a public spanking. After almost three months after the flamboyant wedding Sobchak and Mikhalkov Bogomolov has decided to recall the star of the wedding, dedicating the event an entire program with the eloquent title “Hell is empty, all the devils are here” on the Federal channel.
He blamed the Xenia in immorality and blasphemy. The most highly moral Mikhalkov was concerned with the question seriously whether the couple enjoyed the ritual services: “As ritual service was given a hearse without a body?”
Ksenia said the Director in her usual ironic manner. She posted the answer on the page Instagram.
“Nikita did not forget. It turns out that a few days ago for an hour (!) airtime on the TV channel “Rossiya24″(for which you, by the way, pay, dear taxpayers), was devoted to the important, and most importantly very relevant and timely topic — our wedding. I think less than half a year, Nikita will pay attention to my interview with Margarita Simonyan, or the premiere of the Theater on Malaya Bronnaya “Norm” Didenko”, — in response quipped Sobchak and Mikhalkov.
In General, the issue of “Besogon” the TV host praised, calling it a “sunstroke” in miniature.
“And they are taking it seriously or “as if” with a sneer?” — asks Mikhalkov, in parallel, branding funeral services, that gave the hearse without being actually dead. The issue is so substantial that I could only answer with a question, how do beloved Nikita Sergeyevich Jews: “And you recently that made you seriously shoot, Nikita, or “as if”? — wrote Sobchak.
His post she made a caustic comment that they Bogomolov issued “second-hand, decommissioned hearse” and Mikhalkov — “a Budget”.
Also Ksenia Sobchak asked Andrei Malakhov, what fees are requesting stars for shocking revelations about his personal life.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter