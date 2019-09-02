Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher had lunch with the children in the restaurant
36-year-old Mila kunis and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher most of the time they spend in Beverly hills, in walking distance there is everything you need couples. On Thursday morning, the paparazzi photographed actors with two children, four-year old daughter Wyatt and a two year old son Demetrius, near the local restaurant Nate n Al Delicatessen.
During a morning walk, the family went to eat. Mila led by the hand of the daughter, and Ashton looked after the son. Not finishing his iced coffee, kunis took a Cup. The actress and her daughter were dressed in common casual style and one color.
As soon as all four got into the car, the father of the family has published a new video in Instagram. The actor captured the laughing wife and shared with followers in social networks a good mood. Recent videos couples increasingly began to appear online, which fans of celebrities are very pleased.