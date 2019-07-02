Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher walking with children
In the family of Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a good tradition to start the weekend family dinner at the restaurant.
Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher have long ceased to hide the kids from the public. Along with four-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a two year old son Dimitri, they often go out. And, as expected, become the main characters paparating Chronicles.
This weekend, reporters caught the married couple are already in a familiar place — one of the restaurants in Los Angeles, where Mila and Ashton look like with children. This time was no exception — all four were in the collection and in high spirits. Dimitri smiled to passersby, sitting on the arms of my mother. Wyatt went hand in hand with the Pope, something lively discussion in the road and leaping laughing.
In an interview, Mila admitted that, despite the small age difference, her children are very different from each other. Unlike his brother, Wyatt more intelligent and collected.
They are completely different! The son reminds me of a sloth. He’s adorable, and I love it. He will still see this and ask: “Why do you say that?” The truth is, women are smarter than men. This is the conclusion I made from watching two different people, which gave birth, —
said kunis.