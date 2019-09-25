Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher went to a baseball game
The name of the 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher recently appeared frequently on the pages of Newspapers, however, there does not discuss the new role of the actor, and the revelation of his ex-wife, 56-year-old demi Moore. Celebrity presented their memoir, “Inside out” (Inside Out), which in particular gave details about her life with Ashton and his systematic cheating.
To justify or otherwise comment on those memories for the ex-spouse demi is not in a hurry. Kutcher has not yet responded to the words of Moore, and I think the words of the actress it didn’t really bother. At least, the form he takes and continues to lead their usual life.
So, on the weekends with his current wife and the mother of his children Mila kunis he went to a baseball game in Los Angeles.
The pair came to support your favorite team “Los Angeles Dodgers” (Los Angeles Dodgers). Nice as a true fan, came to the podium in full gear: the actress wearing a fan t-shirt and cap with embroidered letters LA with a team logo. The couple loves sports, and in the stadium can see them quite often.
The company was named in the match was the famous tennis player Billie Jean king (she is the record holder for number of victories at Wimbledon) and her long-term partner tennis player Ilana Kloss.