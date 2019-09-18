Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher were delighted from the meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky spoke at a large meeting of Yalta European Strategy, where she met with famous Hollywood stars.
Last week everyone discussed the forum of the Yalta European Strategy (YES). This year’s theme is “happy now. New approaches for a world in crisis.”
The speakers discussed the political agenda in the world and what it means for Europe. The forum was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Moreover, ex-humorist not only shared his thoughts with the audience, but met with the Hollywood stars who came to the event.
On Friday the 13th Zelensky met with the producer of the series “Chernobyl” Craig Mezin and actress Robin Wright, and a few days later he talked with Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The President has told his followers on Instagram.
“Within two days I had some incredibly interesting and important meetings with the stars of world cinema. Yesterday I talked with the writer and the producer already cult TV series “Chernobyl” Craig Mezin, in the evening, during the YES forum, had the pleasure to chat with Robin Wright. Today met with Ukraine native Mila kunis and actor and producer Ashton Kutcher. All had a fruitful conversation about cinema, in particular on the development of Ukrainian film industry, but also on ways to attract investment in it, especially given the fact that our country has taken the first significant step towards the implementation of rebates,” he shared with followers Vladimir.
Zelensky also appealed to representatives of the world of kinoobschestvennost and said that the doors for Ukraine are open and encouraged “to create masterpieces together.”
Mila kunis, by the way, spoke at the forum after a meeting with Vladimir and told that Zelensky has left a positive impression.
“It’s really interesting, smart, dedicated. I had the opportunity to meet with many heads of state. Sometimes we see that these people are not what they seem. Zelensky and very sincere in what he wants for Ukraine”, — shared his thoughts Sweet.
Ashton Kutcher fully agreed with the wife and added that Vladimir and Elena Zelensky speaks excellent English.