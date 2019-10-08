Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher with children caught in the lenses of the paparazzi

The star couple went with the kids for Breakfast.

The other day Mila kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher were spotted together with their two children on the streets of Beverly hills.

Paparazzi photographed actors with five-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a two year old son Demetrios on Sunday morning. Star family went for Breakfast in the restaurant Nate N Al’s Delicatessen.

