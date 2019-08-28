Mila kunis in a t-shirt with a sense of walking in Los Angeles
Or get used to the annoying attention of reporters, or stay home is the motto of the residents of star blocks in Los Angeles. 36-year-old Mila kunis with an enviable peace of mind refers to the fact that the paparazzi follow her around.
The actress regularly goes on walks with his children, four-year old daughter Wyatt and a two year old son Demetrius, and her husband, 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher. This time Mila, it seems, found a couple of hours for myself and went for a walk alone.
Photographers did not bother the celebrity, kunis was too keen on talking on the telephone. For a walk the actress chose your favorite image in casual style. Beyond the red carpet Mila prefers things made of denim, loose tees, hoodies and sportswear.
Was no exception and the solution: on the street kunis came in short denim shorts, a white t-shirt with print in the form of a phrase that can be translated as “love you endlessly” (I wonder if Ashton gave or she bought?), and in sneakers.
By the way, the t-shirts with inscriptions Mila obviously has a particular weakness — not so long ago she was spotted in a t-shirt with the slogan “follow your way”.