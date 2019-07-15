Mila kunis showed classic casual image for the summer
A celebrity was heading to the nail salon.
Red shirt + blue jeans — classic casual-way for summer, which always looks like a win-win, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
Mila kunis knows how to look like a Hollywood star even on the way to the nail salon. Even when you have two kids. Even if you never intended to pose for the paparazzi.
And the recipe for her everyday style is so simple and effective that it can adopt to all girls, regardless of the nature of their activities and income — free t-shirt plus loose, cropped jeans plus white sneakers.
The trick is the right combination of colors: a win-win Duo of red and blue, which looks even cooler with white and pink accents.