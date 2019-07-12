Mila kunis spotted on a walk in a favorite casual style
Yesterday 35-year-old Mila kunis have decided to dedicate yourself. Star, which mostly falls under the sights of the photographers in the company of his children, four daughters Wyatt and two year old son Demetrius, filmed during a walk in Los Angeles.
On the street, the actress appeared in a favorite casual style — out red carpet star prefers exclusively comfortable and convenient clothes. Mila was dressed in a cropped light blue boyfriend jeans with torn knees, white sneakers and red t-shirt, calling “follow your way”. And completed her image sunglasses in pale pink rim.
It is worth noting that the last time Mila are increasingly began to appear in Instagram her 41-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher over the last few weeks they have twice delighted the fans funny videos with his participation. A new role of bloggers fans acting very couple like — they often asked stars to share such videos.